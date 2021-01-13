Nasir Iqbal warned after code of conduct violations

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has issued a warning to Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal for violating its code of conduct.

Nasir, who made a comeback to the international circuit last year after completing a 4-year ban, breached the PSA Code of Conduct 4.L and 4.M which deal with ‘Abuse of Racket or Equipment’ and ‘Verbal Abuse’, respectively.

Nasir breached the codes at the recently concluded Pakistan International Squash Tournament.

Nasir lost the final of this championship in Islamabad. “The player has been warned about future conduct,” stated the PSA.

Nasir, ranked 130, was Pakistan’s top player with the ranking of 35 before being banned by the World Anti Doping Agency in 2016.