Wed Jan 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

Man shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

LAHORE: A 35-year-old was shot dead by unknown suspects in the Green Town police limits on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Akhtar Khan, a resident of Bagrian. Suspects approached him and opened firing. As a result, he got three bullets and died of excessive bleeding. The police collected forensic evidence. Further investigation is underway.

