Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 35-year-old was shot dead by unknown suspects in the Green Town police limits on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Akhtar Khan, a resident of Bagrian. Suspects approached him and opened firing. As a result, he got three bullets and died of excessive bleeding. The police collected forensic evidence. Further investigation is underway.