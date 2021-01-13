LHC seeks arguments from CSM counsel

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought further arguments from the counsel of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM), owned by the Sharif family, on the maintainability of its petition challenging a notice for audit inspection issued by the commissioner Inland Revenue.

The mills in the petition filed through its secretary questioned the intention of the department for selecting it for the audit inspection. The counsel said the impugned action is a result of political victimization. A deputy attorney general objected to the maintainability of the petition for being premature. He said the matter could be assailed before the court only after holding the audit inspection. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh observed that the commissioner has the power to hold an audit inspection of any company or the individual. However, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the mill has been subjected to vindictive actions at the behest of the government. He asked the court to set aside the notices issued by the commissioner Inland Revenue. The judge adjourned the hearing for a week and directed the counsel to come up with more arguments to establish the maintainability of the petition.