close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
January 13, 2021

Man, wife, three daughters die of suffocation

Top Story

SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
January 13, 2021

ABBOTTABAD: Five members of a family, including a man, his wife and three daughters died due to gas leakage at Phul Ghulab Road opposite the Ayub Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, the incident reportedly occurred due to gas leakage. The family was living at street No.7 Phul Ghuab Road.

Latest News

More From Top Story