Man, wife, three daughters die of suffocation

ABBOTTABAD: Five members of a family, including a man, his wife and three daughters died due to gas leakage at Phul Ghulab Road opposite the Ayub Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, the incident reportedly occurred due to gas leakage. The family was living at street No.7 Phul Ghuab Road.