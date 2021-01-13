Couple, son die of suffocation in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A couple and their son died of suffocation due to the accumulation of gas in Potha area here in wee hours on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the family went to sleep while the gas heater was on, but gas accumulated in the room due to low gas pressure, causing their deaths owing to suffocation.

It was the second incident within a week as six family members died of suffocation last week in Mansehra city.

In the latest incident, Mohammad Owais, his wife and a minor son were asleep in a room and left the heater on, but gas accumulated due to the low pressure, leaving them unconscious.

They were rushed them to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

Seven people, including six members of a family, and a woman died of suffocation in two incidents during the last week.