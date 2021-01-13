65 mega road schemes being executed in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), 65 mega schemes in road infrastructure are being executed in the newly-merged districts for which more than Rs 17 billion have been allocated in the current financial year, a meeting of Communication and Works Department was told on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting which reviewed the progress made so far on the projects regarding construction and rehabilitation of roads in the newly merged areas.

It was also informed that work on 114 other projects of road infrastructure under the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) is also in progress for which an amount of Rs 4.00 billion has been allocated in the ADP of current financial year.

These communication projects include five projects in Bajaur, six in Mohmand, 13 in Khyber, five in Kurram, seven in Orkazai, eight in North Waziristan, 33 in South Waziristan, Two in sub-division Hassankhel, one in Dara Adamkhel, three in Jandola, eight in Darazinda, seven in Wazir area and two projects in Bhittani area.

The meeting was briefed in details about the progress made so far on the various projects of road communication being executed in merged areas through Annual Development Plan and Accelerated Implementation Programme as well.

The chief minister termed the road communication network as of vital importance for rapid development of the merged areas, adding that timely completion of these projects and maintaining the desired standard and quality was the priority of the provincial government, which would not be compromised at all.

He said that the completion of these projects would not only provide quality communication facilities to people but would also be helpful in promoting trade and economic activities and providing employment opportunities to local people. He directed the provincial departments and authorities to ensure transparency in all the matters of their respective departments making it clear that any kind of financial irregularity and corruption would not be tolerated. Taking the notice of complaints about substandard construction work on certain projects, the chief minister directed the department to look into the matter and take action against the responsible ones.