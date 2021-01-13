PHA vows to clear encroachments from public parks

Rawalpindi: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has sought the help of RDA and Cantonment Board to clear the space allotted for public parks within the city from illegal occupations and encroachments and to make them regular natural green parks.

In this regard, on the special instructions of Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood, work is underway to identify the location of such parks within the revenue limits of Rawalpindi Cantt and RDA which had lost their shape for the last several years and had become mere waste of land.

This was stated by the Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain while informally talking with a group of journalists here on Tuesday.

He said that in this regard, with the cooperation of Station Commander Rawalpindi, PHA has relinquished the park which had been losing its identity for more than two decades in Tench Bhatta area of Rawalpindi Cantt.

The work has begun to give this piece of land a shape of regular and natural green park.

Malik Abid Hussain said that Chairman PHA and Station Commander Cantonment Board Rawalpindi have immediately completed all the formalities to decorate the park and make it natural green for general public and now work on it is in full swing.

“The park covers an area of several kanals and is extremely valuable. Restoration of this park for the dense population of Tench Bhata will be the best New Year gift from PHA and Cantonment Board,” he added.