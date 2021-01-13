EDB, PBC ink cooperation MoU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and Engineering Development Board (EDB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work for the
development of engineering goods and
services sectors, a statement said on Tuesday.
Chairman EDB Almas Hyder and Chairman PBC Saquib Shirazi, signed the agreement at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the presence of officials from both sides and the business community representatives.
Commenting on the development, Chairman EDB said, “The global engineering sector presents a huge potential for Pakistan to expand its footprint as currently we only tap 0.04 percent of the approximately $9 trillion exports segment”.
Almas said engineering was the only sector which could race to a $5 billion export target in the next three years from its
current base of approximately $1.6 billion, taking Pakistan total exports to above $35 billion.
Chairman PBC in his remarks said, “Working relationship will concurrently boost the image of Pakistan and contribute towards improvement of the domestic market and exports by expansion of this value-added sector”.