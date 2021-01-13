Costly comfort

The incumbent government, while meeting the IMF’s agenda, has badly burdened lower and middle classes by sending them exorbitant gas and electricity bills which are out of reach of the public. Can a federal finance minister prepare a monthly budget for the lowest-salaried person who gets Rs17,500 per month and has to pay the expenses of five family members? Almost 50 percent of his salary is spent on the payment of bills. PM Imran Khan must look into this genuine issue.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad