CCPO warns cops having links with outlaws

LAHORE:An open session was held under CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood said that he wants to protect dignity of citizens.

“If we do not uphold truth, we will face loss. Our intention must be clear towards curbing crimes and giving immediate relief. If our intention is clear then we can face the biggest storm and if we are morally corrupt then no one will listen to us,” the CCPO said.

He warned the officers who have relations with thugs, land grabbers and notorious people. He said if any piece of land is grabbed, the officer concerned would be held responsible. He ordered a crackdown on vehicles with tinted windows and applied for vehicles. He said an action should be intensified against those who were waving arms in double cabin vehicles. He said snap checking should be increased in hotspot areas. Vehicles should be monitored, suspicious persons and unclaimed items should be closely monitored.

Meanwhile, the CCPO visited various places and highways to review law and order and patrolling in the City. He reviewed the security and traffic duty at Naka Pir Bihar Shah. He enquired about the problems. He urged officers to ensure open door policing.

Cops given cash prizes: Punjab IGP has said Lahore-Sialkot Motorway violence case was difficult and challenging which was timely solved with tireless work, professionalism and excellent teamwork of investigation. He stated this while addressing a ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Tuesday, in honour of the officers and personnel who had arrested the accused involved in the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway rape case.

The IG distributed cash prizes and appreciation of Rs 2.5 million among 40 officers and personnel posted in CIA, CTD, CRO and other branches. Those who were given prizes included Hussain Haider, Javed Hussain, Ali Ahmed, Tariq Khan, Hussain Farooq, Amanat Ali, Muneer Ahmad, Bisharat Naeem, Rizwan Ahmed, Naseer Ahmed, Babar Ali, Khalil Ahmed, Samiullah, Khadim Hussain, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Irfan Younis, Owais Akram, Qudratullah, Shehzada Kaleemullah, Shahid Ali Chughtai, Allah Ditta, Shahbaz Ali, Munawar Ali, Muhammad Umair, Qaiser Abbas, Shabbir Ali, Irfan Ali, Sajid Hussain, Asif Munir, Nabil Gul, Tariq Ali, Sharafat Ali, Shabir Ahmed, Muhammad Bashir, Kamran Anwar, Mazhar Hussain, Tahir Hussain, Asif Javed and Muhammad Shafiq.