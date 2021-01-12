Rs1.06/unit added to January power bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Monday allowed the power distribution companies, except for K-Electric, to charge Rs1.06/unit extra from consumers on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for October-November 2020.

The power distribution companies (Discos) would collect the amount from consumers in their January 2021 bills. The hike was allowed as the consumers were charged less in October-November against the cost of power generation. Under the approval, an additional Rs8.40 billion will be received from consumers. The decision was taken during a public hearing of the authority on Dec 30.