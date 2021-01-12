Recruitment in Pesco Malakand division demanded to overcome staff shortage

MINGORA: The local elders and officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have said that the company faced severe shortage of staff in Malakand division and the government should make new recruitments so that the heavy workload could be handled efficiently.

“There were a total of 4,600 Pesco employees in Malakand division but 3,168 retired during the last 18 years. No fresh recruitments were made in the company to replace the retired workers,” an employee said. He pointed out that there was a heavy workload but only 1,432 employees were available to handle it.

He said that people were bearing the brunt of staff shortage in the Pesco as they were not able to check meters regularly and dispatch bills on time to the customers.The employees asked the government and the Pesco high-ups to make fresh recruitments in the so the people’s grievances could be resolved in time.

When contacted, Superintendent Engineer (SE) Operation, Swat Circle, Khalid Khan told The News that the company would collapse due to severe shortage of employees if the government did not make recruitments on war-footing.

He said the company had been faced with a shortage of staff since long due to which the customers were experiencing a number of problems.The official added that 100 more employees would retire this year and this would further increase the heavy workload for the existing staff.