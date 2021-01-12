Torghar dwellers demand construction of colleges

MANSEHRA: The residents of Torghar district on Monday blocked the Darband-Thakot road to demand construction of educational institutions in the area.

The protesters took out the rally from Judbah Mera bazaar and staged a public meeting after marching through various roads.Holding placards, the protesters raised slogans while demanding the construction of the degree and technical colleges for boys and a high school for girls.

“Our district, an erstwhile tribal belt, was given the status of a settled district in 2011 through a presidential order but we are still without educational infrastructure,” said one of the speakers.

District Police Officer Qamar Hayat Khan along with a contingent of police rushed to the scene and held talks with protesters, pleading them to reopen the blocked artery to traffic.The protesters later held talks with local MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan at the deputy commissioner’s office.

“The government will shortly begin work on the degree college if the locals spare an appropriate piece of land for it,” assured the MPA, who is also the chairman of the district development advisory committee of Torghar.

He said that the government would also accept other demands and grant the scholarships to the deserving students and those showing outstanding performance in curricula activities.The protesters later dispersed peacefully and vowed to protest again if their demands were not met shortly.