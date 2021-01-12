Cybercrime wing disposed of 100,000 complaints in 2020

Islamabad:The Cybercrime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) disposed of one hundred thousand complaints during the yesteryear, said in a report issued by the Cybercrime Wing.

The officers dealing with the cybercrime cases told this correspondent that the year 2020 had been a challenging time for the Cybercrime Wing due to unprecedented hike in cybercrime reporting. While, concrete steps were taken during the last year to upgrade the criterion and credibility of investigation.

Reporting trend was increased almost five times as compared to previous year, but so has the disposal of the complaints that touched 100,000 mark by end of 2020, the sources said.

Total complaints lodged with the Cybercrime Wing during 2020 were 94,227 mainly related to financial fraud, harassment, stalking and unauthorised access, the sources maintained.

Cybercrime Wing took various initiatives to deal with the increased work load, the officers engaged in the investigation of the cases, said, adding that a complaint management unit was established at each reporting centre. This unit collectively disposed of more than 100,000 complainants in a year, they maintained.

“Specialised investigation units were established to deal with financial crime, harassment, defamation, women harassment, child pornography and high profile cases,” the sources said, adding, these units successfully disposed of 9,073 enquires (almost 50% more than the previous year) and 374 cases (100% more than previous year).

A special campaign was launched against child exploitation. As many as 24 FIRs were logged, 26 arrested and three gangs were busted this year involved in child pornography/exploitation, sources maintained.

International cooperation was strengthened with Interpol, national crime bureau, Facebook and WhatsApp and exchange of information saw considerable improvement with total requests received were 214 and responded 191, sources said.

Field operations were intensified while 621 accused, 22 gangs were arrested and 20,000 electronic gadgets recovered, the report said.

As many as 22 accused involved in BISP fraud were arrested and Rs4 million recovered after registration of 16 cases and 95 enquiries, the report said, adding, internal and external trainings were conducted and capacity building of the staff was carried out.

The sources said that 49 new vehicles were added in the squad of FIA Cybercrime Wing, 400 new members were added in the staff and four new centres of cybercrime were opened.

Cybercrime Wing was ready and alert to protect the cyber space of Pakistan against all financial, social and political breaches in to the personal and national boundaries of Pakistan’s Cyber space, the sources maintained.