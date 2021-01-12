close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
AFP
January 12, 2021

Heavy snowfall hits Madrid

World

AFP
January 12, 2021

MADRID: Schools, courts and museums were closed throughout Madrid on Monday, two days after central Spain was hit by a massive snowstorm. Officials have asked people to stay at home if possible after Storm Filomena dumped between 20-30 centimetres (7-8 inches) of snow on Madrid on Saturday, the heaviest snowfall since 1971.

