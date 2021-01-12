PM Imran Khan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa pledge to bring Mach incident perpetrators to justice

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday expressed the resolve to bring the perpetrators of the Mach incident to justice.



They expressed the resolve during a meeting here on Monday. The army chief called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present. The national security situation was discussed during the meeting.

The unfortunate Mach, Balochistan, incident was highly condemned. It was resolved that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, says a brief statement issued by the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control also came under discussion. This was the second meeting between the prime minister and the army chief as they had earlier met on December 24, 2020.Â