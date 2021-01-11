7 corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Seven more corona patients died while 66 others tested positive during the last two days here.

According to the Health Department’s spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 353 since March last year. He said that 1,281 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad were 474 while 6,661 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 109 patients, including 34 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including seven confirmed, had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Tevta: The Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) can play an instrumental role in transforming the Punjab Prisons into industrial clusters by equipping the inmates with technical skills and establishing new industrial units within the premises of jails.

It was stated by Engineer Asim Munir, Chairman of District Board of Management Tevta Faisalabad and Chiniot.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, he said that the industrial boom had created shortage of skilled manpower. He said that most of the industrial units were striving to fulfill their foreign commitments.

“They had introduced a third shift, but were facing shortage of the workers,” he said. He added that we the government should exploit the prisons by installing looms there to produce mats and hand-knitted carpets etc.

For the purpose, the inmates undergoing imprisonment of long duration could be used as skilled workers as the Tevta was in a position to impart them necessary training and skills within the prisons. “An effort of Tevta would save them from indulging in crimes after their release from the prisons,” he added.