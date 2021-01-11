Ashrafi inaugurates Jamia Masjid Riaz in Baharia Town

LAHORE: Mosques are center of peace, affection, tolerance and teaching the lessons of Haqooq-ul-Allah and Haqooq-ul-Ibad (People's Rights), said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East.

Condoling deaths of Hazara community people in Mach, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said all Pakistanis stand united with Hazara community. “Hazara people are Pakistanis and belong to Pakistan. The entire Pakistan stands with them and on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan all their demands have been accepted.”

Talking to media after inaugural ceremony of the Jamia Masjid Riaz in Bahria Town here on Friday, Hafiz Ashrafi said establishing Darul Afta and Peace Center in Bahria Town will support the endeavours to eliminate the menace of extremism and terrorism. “It is a welcome sign that all the Bahria Town mosques are free of sectarianism and violence. Teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah make it mandatory for mosques to educate people about Haqooq-ul-Allah and Haqooq-ul-Ibad.”

He also lauded the efforts of Malik Riaz and his son for devising such a mechanism which made all the Bahria Town mosques free of sectarian differences. He said that Darul Afta and Peace Center is being established in Bahria Town for promotion of interreligious dialogue for all schools of thought. “Bahria Town administration is also arranging a mechanism for Arabic learning for pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.”

Ashrafi announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit Hazara. He said the Hazara people have been appealed for burial of the dead bodies while the deceased belonging to Afghanistan will be handed over to Afghan embassy.

Ashrafi also stated that conspiracies of the enemies of Pakistan could be foiled through unity. He announced that four terrorists groups have been arrested by law enforcement agencies.