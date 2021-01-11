Five injured in Multan roof collapse

LAHORE: Five members of a family were injured when roof of second floor of a house in Nishtar Colony Awan Chowk collapsed here on Sunday.

Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and pulled out five survivors from the debris. The injured Pastor Raz Akhtar, 48, Artas, 15, son of Raz, Daood, 23, son of so Shahbaz were given first aid on the spot while Sana, 40, wife of Raz, and Ans, 17, son of Raz, were admitted to a local hospital.