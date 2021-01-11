Manila secures 30m vaccine doses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANILA: The Philippines has secured 30 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by US drug maker Novavax, officials said on Sunday, as the country braces for a surge in infections after a huge religious event.
This is only the second vaccine deal signed by the national government, which has faced growing criticism for its slowness in procuring jabs for the archipelago where nearly half a million infections have been recorded.