Mon Jan 11, 2021
AFP
January 11, 2021

Manila secures 30m vaccine doses

World

AFP
January 11, 2021

MANILA: The Philippines has secured 30 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by US drug maker Novavax, officials said on Sunday, as the country braces for a surge in infections after a huge religious event.

This is only the second vaccine deal signed by the national government, which has faced growing criticism for its slowness in procuring jabs for the archipelago where nearly half a million infections have been recorded.

