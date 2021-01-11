Jakarta finds black box recorders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: Authorities have pinpointed the location of two black boxes from a crashed Indonesian jet, they said on Sunday, referring to cockpit voice and flight data recorders that could help explain why the aircraft went down with 62 people aboard.
The announcement came as divers pulled body parts, wreckage and clothing from waters off Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.