Mon Jan 11, 2021
AFP
January 11, 2021

Jakarta finds black box recorders

World

AFP
January 11, 2021

JAKARTA: Authorities have pinpointed the location of two black boxes from a crashed Indonesian jet, they said on Sunday, referring to cockpit voice and flight data recorders that could help explain why the aircraft went down with 62 people aboard.

The announcement came as divers pulled body parts, wreckage and clothing from waters off Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

