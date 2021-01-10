US ‘encouraged’ by Lakhvi’s sentencing

WASHINGTON: The Department of State says it is encouraged by the sentencing of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi – the UN-designated terrorist and leader of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba. “We are encouraged by the recent conviction of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. However, his crimes go far beyond financing terrorism,” the State Department said in a short statement on Saturday.

It further said, “Pakistan should further hold him accountable for his involvement in terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai attacks.”

Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced Lakhvi to five-year rigorous imprisonment each on three counts of terror financing with a fine of Rs1,00,000.

Lakhvi was nabbed last week. The US had welcomed his arrest calling it an important step towards holding Lakhvi responsible for his role in supporting and financing terrorism.

The State Department had stated that the US will follow Lakhvi’s prosecution and sentencing closely, and had urged that Lakhvi “be held accountable for his involvement in the Mumbai attacks.”

Lakhvi was first arrested in 2008 but was released on bail. A year later United Nations Security Council listed him for his association with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Qaida for “participating in financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating acts of activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” both entities.