PHC Chief Justice takes oath

PESHAWAR: Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan took oath as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman administered oath to the new chief justice at the Governor’s House. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other government functionaries attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Qaiser Rashid was appointed as chief justice of the PHC on Tuesday.

In November, he was appointed as acting chief justice after the passing away of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth due to Covid-19.

Justice Qaiser Rashid was elevated to the bench as an additional judge on August 2, 2011.

He has been working as Judge, Labour Appellate Tribunal since January 2012 for the areas falling within the limits of the Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu benches.

He was appointed as Member Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal on June 21, 2012.