2 children run over by car in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two children were killed while two women were injured when a speeding car hit them near Awan Adda on Dera-Chashma road on Saturday.

Locals said that women and children from Awan village were going to meet their relatives.

They said that when the women and children reached near Awan Adda, a speeding car struck them.

As a result, two girls identified as Shano Bibi and Nabeela Bibi, ages 4, were killed on the spot while two women sustained injuries.

The injured women were shifted to Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Bandkorai police have registered a case against an unknown car driver on the report of Pir Bakhsh, father of Shano Bibi.The police said the card river fled the scene after the accident.