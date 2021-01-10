10,000 streetlights restored in Islamabad

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) restored 10,000 streetlights during the year 2020. 53% of the lights in the capital city have been restored. 100% of lights will be functional in the city within the two months.

According to detail, CDA’s work on repairing of streetlights is underway in the city. The authority installed 10,000 streetlights at various spots in the city including the main roads, link roads, parks, streets, and other public places during the year 2020.

Prior to this, 70% of lights in the city were not functional. 53% of streetlights are currently functional in the city.

The work on restoration of the streetlights is continued in the city in 4 shifts. Holidays of the staff of the department of street lights have been cancelled. 52% tenders have been given by CDA for the restoration of the street lights in the city. 28 more tenders will be issued on January 20. 100% streetlights will be restored in coming 2 months.

CDA is also working on restoration of street lights in parks and green belts. Their tenders will also be opened very soon. CDA is paying much attention on restoration of the street lights.

The authority released funds in this regard few months back. 90% street lights have been restored at Express Highway, Srinagar Highway, Constitutional Avenue, Margalla Road, 7th avenue, 9th avenue, Shakarparian park, F-9 park, Kachnar Park, I-8, I-10, G-8, G-7, F-7, F-6, F-8, F-9, F-10, I-10, and I-9. Whereas, the work is continued at sub sectors, markets, link roads, and other places.