Rawalpindi Ring Road termed economic game changer

Islamabad : The Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project will facilitate the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route as it will be linked with Hakla-DI Khan (M14) Interchange.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Saturday, all industrial materials and freights can move to and from CPEC route through this ring road.

This connection also explains the development of new industrial zones, warehouses, and dry ports along the ring road economic corridor.

And the CPEC zone included in the project will be developed near Hakla-D. I Khan Interchange, which will comprise Industrial Estate II, Logistic Hub II, Dry Port, Ware Houses, and a Truck Terminal.

The long-awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, a scheme that is the harbinger of a new era of development and prosperity in the region, is going to be launched soon.

Recently the administration has completed the survey of land for 40 kilometres long Rawalpindi Ring Road track while identification of the land for the project has also been completed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capain (r) Muhammad Mehmood said that the main objective of the ring road is to improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency in the twin cities.

According to the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) chairman, Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) early this year.

Efforts will also be made to develop economic zones along Rawalpindi Ring Road on public-private partnership basis. Fruit and vegetable wholesale markets, goods and public transport terminals, and cattle markets will be part of the project.

As per the latest reports on the Rawalpindi Ring Road alignment, the highway will start at the Radio Pakistan Building on National Highway 5 (GT Road) and merge with the Margalla Road near Sangjani Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

Taking the route through M-1 Motorway, Rawalpindi Ring Road will lead to Islamabad International Airport and then loop around the eastern route of CPEC initiative to head towards Margalla Road while passing close to Sangjani Interchange.

The project will have interchanges at eight different locations including Radio Pakistan, Rawat, Chak Beli, Adyala, Chakri, M2 Mor, Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and Sangjani.

As per sources, the Government of Punjab has approved the finalized alignment and funds have been released for land acquisition. Everything related to planning including ring road route, alignment, interchanges, designs, and economic zones have already been finalized and approved.

The Ring Road is a much-needed project for the twin cities as the citizens face difficulties on daily basis due to traffic gridlock at several roads including Rawalpindi city’s main artery, Murree Road.

Apart from diverting the heavy flow of traffic, it will also boost economic activities in the city by providing direct access to Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and Islamabad International Airport. Owing to its geographical and strategic importance, the Rawalpindi Ring Road project has already been dubbed as an economic game-changer.