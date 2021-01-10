Police raid ‘sheesha’ bar, 9 arrested

Rawalpindi: City Police on Saturday raided an illegally run ‘sheesha’ bar operating in a private housing society and arrested nine accused besides recovering ‘Hukkas’, ‘sheesha’ substances, flavoured tobacco, coals and other items from their possession.

The police spokesman said that on a tip-off, Station House Officer Rawat Police raided the ‘sheesha’ centre along with his team set up in a private housing society.

The accused were identified as Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ayan, Muzammil Hussain, Muhammad Omer, Abdul Hadi, Muhammad Ismail, Waleed and Mohsin Abbasi.

Police also recovered four ‘hukkahs’, eight hookah flavour tobacco and other items from them.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started the investigation.