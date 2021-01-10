Atletico Madrid game lost in Spanish snowstorm

MADRID: Spain’s heaviest snowfall in decades has forced Atletico Madrid’s game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday to be postponed, LaLiga announced.

“With the exceptional situation due to the storm over a large part of the peninsular which has forced the Madrid-Barajas airport to close for the day, and the impossibility of providing a pitch in ideal conditions LaLiga, after discussions with the two clubs, has postponed the game”, the federation said.

The fixture was scheduled for 1515 GMT at the Spanish league leaders’ Wanda Metropolitano stadium.