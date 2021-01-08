SFA promotes Andy Gould as new chief football officer

EDINBURGH: The Scottish Football Association has promoted Andy Gould into a new position of chief football officer.

Gould steps up from his role as head of football development to take on a new job which encompasses work previously done by Malky Mackay before the former Watford and Cardiff boss stepped down in November.

The SFA has been looking for ways to save money amid the financial challenges posed by the pandemic and the absence of gate receipts from Scotland games.

Gould, who has been with the governing body since 2005, will continue overseeing grassroots football and coach education, and will take on responsibility for elite player development, national team operations and girls’ and women’s football. Chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Andy brings with him a wealth of experience to the role in both grassroots and elite level football and was the outstanding choice to spearhead the development of these key areas.