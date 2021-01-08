Chicken, egg prices be determined daily, orders commissioner

Karachi Commissioner Naveed Shaikh has ordered the authorities to determine the prices of chicken and egg on a daily basis “like it is done for vegetables and fruits.”

In a meeting held at his office on Wednesday, he stressed the need to control the price of essential commodities, including chicken and eggs. The commissioner has asked the relevant officials to ensure the sale of essential commodities as per the government-approved rates in the city.

It was decided in the meeting that the market committee would make a mechanism for the determination of poultry and egg prices in the city’s New Sabzi Mandi at Sohrab Goth. Shaikh directed the Bureau of Supply to take practical measures in determining the price of chicken and egg at the New Sabzi Mandi and submit a report to his office. All deputy commissioners of the city have been directed to take measures against profiteers and hoarders on a daily basis and submit a report to the commissioner office. The commissioner directed the district administration to take strict action against traders who were violating the government-approved rates of essential commodities.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioner-I Asad Ali Khan, all seven deputy commissioners, Bureau of Supply officials, the secretary of Sabzi Mandi’s market committee, among other officials. Shaikh stressed that there was an immediate need to controll the price of chicken and eggs, especially during winters. The rates of egg and chicken, he said, should be determined on a daily basis, like it is done for vegetables and fruits.