1,986,464 e-tickets fine issued in 2020

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority has released electronic tickets fine data for the year 2020 here on Thursday.

Around 1,986,464 e-tickets were issued in one year. Out of the total e-tickets fine, 999,398 tickets were issued for heavy vehicles and 949,436 for motorcycles and rickshaws; 37,630 commercial vehicles were also ticketed during last year.

In the form of e-ticket fines payment, Rs192.73 million was deposited in the national exchequer, out of which, the car owners paid the amount of the fine of Rs159.792 million. Motorcycle and rickshaw owners were fined Rs263.91 million. Owners of commercial vehicles deposited Rs65,055,500 as fine amount. The spokesperson for Punjab Safe Cities Authority said that the authority had taken action against more than 24,000 e-ticket non-paying vehicles.