Indian villagers carry corpse to bank to withdraw funeral money

PATNA, India: The corpse of an Indian farm labourer was carried to the bank by his neighbours to demand money for his cremation, police said on Thursday. Mahesh Yadav, 55, died early on Tuesday in a village in the eastern state of Bihar after a lengthy illness, leaving no family. His body was found by neighbours several hours later, officials told AFP. The villagers searched his home for valuables to pay for his funeral, but unable to find any, they instead took his bank passbook that showed he had $1,600 in his account.