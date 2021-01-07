SCBA calls for immediate probe into Machh massacre

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Latif Afridi has called for an immediate in-depth probe by all agencies to identify the persons and organisations responsible for the barbaric massacre of Hazara mine workers in Machh.

He called upon the legal fraternity to protest these incidents in all bar associations of the country and called upon the government to take immediate action to prevent such ugly incidents in future, especially for the protection of minorities.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the massacre of Hazara mine workers in Machh is not a simple case and mere words of condemnation are not enough. He said that such heinous crimes, which isolate Pakistan in the comity of nations, need immediate actions. "Those found responsible must be brought to book immediately,” Afridi said, adding all those who have any sense of patriotism are feeling extreme pain of murders of the Hazara mine workers.

"I demand that sectarianism, extremism and fundamentalism must be nipped in the bud,” the SCBA president said, adding the recent example of extremism is the demolition of the Hindu temple in Karak for which those found responsible must be sent behind bars and be punished according to law. He also demanded that a high-level commission be constituted and entrusted with the task to identify the causes, persons, organisations and countries contributing to such ugly and undesirable acts within three months to be followed by action within 30 days.