JI has nothing to do with PDM: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that the establishment has no need to make direct interference in the political affairs when the government is displaying complete obedience to it and complying with all of its directions.

“The government has to first prove its power if it wants dialogue with the opposition,” he said while replying to media questions during a press briefing at Mansoora on Wednesday after addressing the “Ittehad Ummat Conference” on the eighth death anniversary of former JI ameer Qazi Hussain Ahmad held under the aegis of Ulema Mashaikh Rabta Council.

He ridiculed the PDM for holding protest rallies only with the objective to attain power instead of making serious efforts in strengthening democratic process and raising voice for genuine public issues. He, however, clarified that holding peaceful protest was a constitutional right to every political party and individual. “The JI has nothing to do with the politics of the PTI and the PDM. We want to change the system. I appealed to the political parties to display seriousness and sit together to bring electoral reforms if they are serious to strengthen the democracy in Pakistan in future.”

Earlier, addressing the conference, he paid tributes to Qazi Hussain Ahmed, saying he made untiring efforts for the unity of Ummah all his life and he would always be remembered as a great hero of Islamic world.

TI: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh termed the killing of 11 innocent coalminers in Balochistan a horrendously brutal act of terrorism.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said it was an open secret that the real mastermind of such terror acts was India.