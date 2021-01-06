One killed, 16 injured in Mohmand road mishap

GHALLANAI: A woman was killed and 16 others, including three children sustained injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine in Karapa area in Mohmand tribal district on Tuesday.

Locals and police said that Rashid Umarzai, the driver of coach (Z-2773), was taking passengers from Lakaro area to Peshawar when the vehicle skidded off the road due to over-speeding and fell into a deep gorge in Karapa area. As a result, 17 passengers sustained critical injuries.

A woman injured, who was stated be wife of Noor Muhammad Jan and resident of Atam Killay in Baizai tehsil in Mohmand district, later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Some of the injured were identified as Aftab, Awais Khan, Hayatullah, Noor Shad, Ajmal, Imran, Riaz and three children, whose names could not be ascertained.