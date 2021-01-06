Verdict in PPSC case reserved

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking an inquiry into a paper leak and alleged corrupt practices at Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

In his initial arguments, Advocate Safdar Shaheen on behalf the petitioner contended that recently several examinations had been conducted by the PPSC in which the question papers have been leaked.

He said the PPSC was one of the most powerful institutes in the province established to hire manpower for all departments and disciplines who later involved in policy and decision making.

He said many illegalities and corrupt practices had been committed due to corrupt practices of the officials at the PPS.

The counsel argued that due to the corrupt practices the deserving candidates would not be able to be hired and members of the corrupt mafia would become part of the government machinery to continue with their evil designs. He asked the court that a high level committee must be empowered to find and fix all those persons involved from peon to the chairman of the PPSC. After hearing the arguments, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan observed his verdict on the maintainability of the petition.