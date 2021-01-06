ZABâ€™s birth anniversary celebrated across Sindh

SUKKUR: The 93rd birth anniversary of the founder chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan's first elected prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Naudero, Khairpur, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Nausharoferoz, Umarkot, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and other parts of the Sindh.

Glowing tributes were paid to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, also described as Quaid-e-Awam, for his services to the nation and the country. The anniversary began with the recitation of Holy Quran at his grave at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. Born on January 5, 1928 he laid the foundation of Pakistan People's Party on November 30, 1967.

Special prayers were held for the departed soul and wreaths were laid at his grave. President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro presided over the function attended by MPs, party leaders and workers at Arts Council of Pakistan, Larkana. On the occasion, Khuhro cut a cake to mark the celebrations.

Addressing the event, Nisar Ahmed Khohro said that history will never forget Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his selfless services to the poor, sovereignty of the country and democracy. He said the nation and the entire Muslim world remembers his advocacy for Pakistan in the important capitals of the world and the promotion of the Muslim liberation struggles and other causes.

He said Bhutto was a statesman who revived the broken nation after the tragic Fall of Dhaka and brought back 90,000 prisoners of war. Khuhro reminded the nation that the enemies of the country decided to eliminate him after his refusal to rollback the nuclear programme despite threats of being turned into a terrible example.