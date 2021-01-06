close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
AFP
January 6, 2021

Iran confirms first case of new Covid-19 variant

World

AFP
January 6, 2021

Tehran: Iran confirmed on Tuesday its first case of a new Covid-19 variant first detected in Britain, as daily deaths dropped below 100 for the first time in over six months.

"Sadly, the first instance of the mutated British Covid-19 was detected in one of our compatriots who had arrived from England," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said in a televised address.

