LAC pays tribute to Kashmiris

LAHORE : The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) hosts musical tributary programme on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall Road here on Tuesday.

Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai Director and Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi greeted the Kashmiri people in the strong words.

In connection with the day Saman Rai said that Indian barbarism is not acceptable in Occupied Kashmir. Alhamra will always express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters by organizing different programmes. Rai said according to UN Charter of Human Rights, “Freedom is the basic right of any individual or nation.