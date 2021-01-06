Man detained for running illegal business of hundi/hawala

LAHORE : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested a man over the charges of running illegal business of hundi/hawala. It is learnt that the FIA has arrested one M Farooq of Mian Channu who was running illegal business of hundi/hawala in the garb of paint business. The banking transactions in his account did not match his profile. Further statements of individuals were recorded who divulged that they received amounts from him which were sent to them by their relatives from abroad.