DIG Sukhera given additional charge of PPIO

LAHORE :: DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera has been given additional charge of Punjab Police Information Officer (PPIO). Sukhera has started performing the duties of PPIO.

Standing Order was issued under Article 27 of the Police Order 2002 for the establishment of Punjab Police Information Branch (PPIB) and issuance of posts. The purpose of which is to ensure the establishment of a joint, transparent, responsible, cooperative and accountable section by organizing the information delivery system and procedures under proper way.

The Standing Order directs the duties of the Director Public Relations (DPR) to report directly to the PPIO on the performance of the print, electronic and social media sectors, and to communicate information with the media and representatives and will have close coordination to highlight the positive image of Police.