Another corona patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Another patient of coronavirus died in the city while 34 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said that 1,218 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectors laboratories in the district during the 24 hours. He said that total active cases of COVID-19 were 641 in Faisalabad while the number of recovery was 6,215. He said that out of total 635 beds, 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

He said that at present, 98 patients, including 31 confirmed patients, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 25, including three confirmed patients, had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

Two held, narcotics recovered: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish from them.

A spokesperson for the police said that during a crackdown, Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested Khurram and Atif besides recovering 6kg hashish. The police registered a case against them and started investigation.