Corona patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Another patient of coronavirus died in the city while 34 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the Health Department said that 1,218 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectors laboratories in the district during the 24 hours.

He said that total active cases of COVID-19 were 641 in Faisalabad while the number of recovery was 6,215. He said that out of total 635 beds, 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.