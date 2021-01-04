Official faces probe over violating corona protocols

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwarul Haq has ordered inquiry against a revenue officer who was allegedly performing duty despite suffering from coronavirus.

Sub-Registrar (Cantt) Malik Tariq Ameer contracted coronavirus on December 01, 2020, but he continued his duty rather than going into quarantine for 14 days.

The district administration has taken action against the revenue officer on public complaints. The concerned staff of Cantt Registry Branch has also showed serious concerns on this issue.

Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq told The News that he has ordered investigation into the matter. He said strict action will be taken against those not caring for health of others.