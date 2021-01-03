Omar Khalid emerges as sole leader in National Golf Championship

KARACHI: Sixteen-year-old Omar Khalid fired another steady round on the third day of the 60th National Amateur Golf Championship to become the sole leader ahead of the final round here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.

The lanky Omar, who shared the lead on the second day with Salman Khan after carding an impressive 71, scored 74 in the third round to enjoy a slim one-shot lead on the penultimate day of the prestigious four-day championship.

While Omar, who has a three-day aggregate of 222 (+6) stays at the top spot on the leader-board, the battle for the country’s most coveted golf title has intensified with the likes of Pakistan No. 1 Umer Khokhar and Ralfay Raja displaying impressive performances in the third round.

Ralfay fired the best round of the third day – 72 – to catapult himself to a joint second place with Khokhar. Both are at 223 (+7).

The talented Ralfay was in full flow as he made four birdies on holes 4,5,16 and 17 to boost his title hopes.

The big-hitting Khokhar scored another solid round of 74. Three strokes behind them is Islamabad’s Salman Khan who returned with a card of 78. Behind him is the trio of Saim Shazli, Omar Shikoh, Salman Jahangir followed by Karachi’s Mansoor Teli and Lahore’s Qasim Ali Khan. Omar Shikoh was also in top gear, firing a round of 72 to stay in the hunt.

The limelight, however, was once again on Omar, who won the 2020 Faldo Series Pakistan under-16 title. Representing host club KGC, Omar started the round with an impressive birdie on the first hole. He also birdied holes 7 and 8 to finish the front nine at 34 (-2). However, he faltered on the back nine where he had four bogeys.

In the senior amateurs’ category, Col Rustam Ali stayed on the top of the leader-board with an aggregate of 153 after the second round. He has a two-shot lead over Mohammad Ali (155). Karachi’s Azhar Abbas is in third place with 156.

In the ladies amateurs’ category, Lahore’s Rimsha Ijaz fired a stunning round of 70 to take a big eight-shot lead. Rimsha now has a two-day aggregate of 146 and is well-placed to win the ladies title. In second place is Karachi’s Aania Farooq (154). She is followed by Ghazala Yasmin (156), Humna Amjad (159) and Parkha Ijaz (161).

The four-day championship will conclude on Sunday (today).

Following is the amateurs’ leader-board after third round:

222: Omar Khalid

223: Ralfay Raja, Umer Khokhar

226: Salman Khan

227: Saim Shazli, Omar Shikoh, Salman Jahangir

228: Mansoor Teli

229: Qasim Ali Khan

230 Mohsin Zafar

233: Ali Hai, Damil Ataullah

Senior amateurs’ leader-board after second round:

153: Col Rustam Ali

155: Mohammad Ali

156: Azhar Abbas

157: Lt Col Asif Mehdi

158: Col Mohammad Shafi

160: Tariq Mehmood, Sohail K Rana, Haji Ishaq

Ladies amateurs’ leader-board after second round:

146: Rimsha Ijaz

154: Aania Farooq

156: Ghazala Yasmin

159: Humna Amjad

161: Parkha Ijaz.