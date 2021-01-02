10-year-old moves IHC for ban on falcon hunting

ISLAMABAD: A 10-year-old boy Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) pleading that a ban be placed on the hunting of falcons and other precious birds in the country and their transport to other countries. Hearing the petition, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Pakistan had export and import policies but hunting was not good for survival of the birds. A foreign ministry official said some falcons had been transported to the Gulf states and sought more time to submit reply in the case.