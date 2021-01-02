close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Obaid Abrar Khan
January 2, 2021

10-year-old moves IHC for ban on falcon hunting

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
January 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A 10-year-old boy Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) pleading that a ban be placed on the hunting of falcons and other precious birds in the country and their transport to other countries. Hearing the petition, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Pakistan had export and import policies but hunting was not good for survival of the birds. A foreign ministry official said some falcons had been transported to the Gulf states and sought more time to submit reply in the case.

Latest News

More From Top Story