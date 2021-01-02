ISLAMABAD: Prof Shahab Enam Khan from Jahangirnagar University, Dhaka, has said that big power tussle always impacted bilateralism in South Asia.

Prof Khan was speaking at a webinar on “Bangladesh-China relations in the changing regional dynamics” organised by Institute of Regional Studies here Tuesday. Prof Khan said that Bangladesh is aware of the apprehensions circulating in the media about growing Chinese investment in Bangladesh. The increasing relationship is not a zero-sum game and there are greater prospects for Bangladesh. He said that as far as India-Bangladesh ties are concerned, relations in future should be based on economic rather than strategic and security interests. Ambassador Naghmana A Hashmi emphasised that the relationship between China and Bangladesh are steady and increasing. Since the enactment of the controversial Citizen Act by India, relations between Dhaka and

New Delhi turned apprehensive. Beijing-Dhaka ties cannot be impervious to the strategic shift of US tilt towards India to neutralise growing Chinese influence in the region.

Prof Lin Minwang, Fudan University, said that Bangladesh is caught between two camps emerging in South Asia: the US and India on one side and China and Pakistan on the other. The future relationships between the two camps could very well determine Dhaka’s line of actions in future, he observed. Dr Sujit Kumar Datta, Chittagong University, elaborating on the Chinese interest was of the view that Beijing is looking to enhance its geo-political and strategic relationship with Dhaka along with its economic ties. New Delhi could lose out if it did not change its attitude towards small states of the region and the continued growing tense ties between China and India will negatively impact on the economic situation of the region. Imran Sardar from IRS said that Bangladesh will continue with its policies to maintain a workable balance in its relations with both China and India. This may not be that easy given the dynamics of power struggle in the region. Growth of Dhaka-Beijing relations would only be possible by reducing the apprehensions of Chinese domination, he said, adding that the future policy orientation of Dhaka could serve as a model for other smaller states to emulate in the turbulent South Asia region.