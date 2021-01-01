After PPP, PTI leaders reach out to MQM-P on census

KARACHI: A day after the visit of the Pakistan People’s Party’s delegation to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s office to meet its leaders, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also sent its delegation to meet the leaders of its disgruntled ally that has recently shown its anger over the federal cabinet’s decision to approve the ‘controversial’ census.

A PTI delegation, headed by Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, on Thursday visited the MQM-P’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad to meet its leaders.

In the meeting, leaders of both the parties discussed the flaws in the census results in Karachi, upcoming by-polls in the province, and other related issues.

PTI leaders privy to the development told The News that the party’s central leadership had asked the provincial leaders to meet the MQM-P leaders and deliver Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to them.

The PTI delegation also included the parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman besides other leaders. The MQM-P’s senior deputy convener Kunwar Naveed Jamil, coordination committee members Faisal Sabzwari and other leaders represented the party in the meeting.