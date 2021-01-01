Hyderabad WASA schemes delayed due to lack of funds, says MD

SUKKUR: The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch directed the officers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad and Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) to expedite work on their development schemes.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch was chairing a meeting with WASA and HDA officers in Shahbaz building. Baloch said provincial government is making efforts to improve the drainage system in Hyderabad and its surroundings. He said that the development schemes might have been completed on time but some schemes were delayed due to COVID-19. On the occasion, MD WASA Muzaffar Memon said the schemes were not completed due to lack of funds.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said Wadhu Wah, used to be a clean water canal which has now turned into a drain. The district administration Hyderabad wants to turn it into a canal once again.