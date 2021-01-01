7 polio campaigns launched in 2020

LAHORE:Punjab polio eradication efforts are on right track after finishing off the year on an impressive note. As per a handout released by the Punjab polio programme on Thursday, 2020 proved to be a difficult year on account of challenges posed by the pandemic. But due to extra-ordinary efforts of the polio teams, polio programme was able to implement seven campaigns in the year. On average over 20 million children were vaccinated in the three national drives, reaching an aggregate of over 95 per cent coverage. While three were sub-national campaigns were conducted in selected districts of Punjab.

On account of rising polio cases and high prevalence of the virus in environmental samples in Punjab, one special fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine campaign was held in the end of the year in December. In the campaign, over 0.9 million children were vaccinated. The year started with a promising National Immunization drive in February. However, the efforts were derailed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic in March. The polio programme was able to return to full scale campaigns in September when NID was held amid skepticism about the results. Despite challenges Punjab has been able to control widespread fallout of suspension in campaigns limiting the polio cases to 14 compared to 12 in 2019. National tally of polio cases stands at 83. Environmental samples have also started turning negative after hitting 62.8 percent positivity rate.

LGH: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar paid a surprise visit to the guest houses set up on the instructions of the Punjab Government at Lahore General Hospital and reviewed the facilities being provided there to the patients’ attendants. Talking to the media, Prof Dr Sardar M Al-freed Zafar said that the best facilities are being provided to the families of patients in the guest houses.